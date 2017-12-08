I'm the best player in history – Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has labelled himself the "best player in history" after winning the Ballon d'Or for a record-equalling fifth time.

The Real Madrid superstar beat Lionel Messi and Neymar to the prestigious individual honour, which was presented at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Thursday.

That win brings him level with Messi as the most successful player in the history of the award, but Ronaldo sees himself as being a cut above.

Not only does he consider himself to be better than all current professionals, the Portuguese also believes he is of a higher standard than every player to come before him as well.

"I am the best player in history, both in good moments and the bad moments," the 32-year-old told France Football.

"I respect everyone's opinions, but I haven't ever seen anyone who is better than me. I've always thought this.

"No player can do the things that I can. There isn't a player more complete than me. I play well with either foot, I'm quick, powerful, good with my head, I score goals, I assist goals.

"There are people who prefer Neymar or Messi. But I'll tell you; there is no player more complete than I am.

"No one's won as many individual trophies as I have, and I'm not just speaking about the Ballon d'Or. That speaks, doesn't it?

"I won the Ballon d'Or before Messi. He then overtook me, winning four in a row.

"I won't hide from you that I was sad and angry. I attended the award ceremonies and never won. I was even demotivated at one point. I didn't want to go [to the ceremonies]. Just being there for the photo did not interest me.

"But, little by little, thanks to those who are close to me, I told myself that in life there is a beginning and an end.

"And in football it's the end that counts, not the start. I stayed patient and I won four more Ballons d'Or."