'Incredible talent' – what Eddie Howe said about Lewis Miley after 17-year-old midfielder became Newcastle's youngest Premier League scorer with Fulham strike

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has hailed midfielder Lewis Miley after the 17-year-old became the club's youngest Premier League scorer on Saturday.

Miley came on late in the first half to replace the injured Joelinton and the youngster opened the scoring after 57 minutes against 10-man Fulham following a pass from Bruno Guimaraes.

At 17 years and 229 days, Miley is the Magpies' youngest scorer in the Premier League and the youngester spoke of a "dream moment" afterwards.

"What a moment it was for me and my family," he said. "They were in the stand. Great feeling to see the ball in the back of the net.

"Hopefully I can score lots more. I haven't checked my phone yet but I'm sure everyone will be buzzing for us."

And after the match, Howe told Sky Sports: "His all-round performances have been so good and he's created a couple of goals with a couple of really good passes in the final third.

"Good to see him get rewarded with a goal himself. He's an incredible talent and he’s started his Newcastle career in a great way.

"We've got real affection for our local players and the academy structure, we wsnt to produce more, and so it’s good to see them contributing to wins."

And speaking to reporters afterwards, he added: “I'm delighted for him. Today was his moment, put in by Bruno's [Guimaraes] brilliant run and did he have the composure in front of the Gallowgate to score a massive goal in our season? He did and I’m delighted for him.

"We tried to manage his minutes today and give him a little rest but it didn’t turn out that way."

Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn were also on target to wrap up a big win for Newcastle as the Magpies bounced back from their Champions League elimination in midweek.

