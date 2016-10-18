Injured Wilson returns to Manchester United

Manchester United striker James Wilson has had his season-long loan deal at Championship club Derby County cut short by a serious knee injury.

Wilson - who spent last term on loan at Brighton - was brought to Derby by former manager Nigel Pearson in the last transfer window, but failed to find the net in four appearances.

And the 20-year-old has now had to return to United for assessment after picking up the significant injury during training on Monday.

Wilson has scored three goals in 15 league appearances for United, having made his first-team debut in 2014.