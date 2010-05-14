Inter fans camp out for Madrid tickets

Several supporters camped out in tents on the pavement outside a Milan bank which has been chosen as the place where the first set of 5,000 tickets will be sold from Saturday.

The cheapest ticket is 155 euros.

Jose Mourinho's Inter face Bayern Munich in Madrid on May 22 in their first European Cup final since 1972. They won the second of their two European Cups in 1965.

