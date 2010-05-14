Inter fans camp out for Madrid tickets
By app
MILAN - Around 100 Inter Milan fans queued overnight for Champions League final tickets -- two days before they go on sale.
Several supporters camped out in tents on the pavement outside a Milan bank which has been chosen as the place where the first set of 5,000 tickets will be sold from Saturday.
The cheapest ticket is 155 euros.
Jose Mourinho's Inter face Bayern Munich in Madrid on May 22 in their first European Cup final since 1972. They won the second of their two European Cups in 1965.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.