TWO Italian clubs are interested in Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez

The Chilean looks set to leave Old Trafford this summer after failing to impress since joining from Arsenal on a lucrative contract in January 2018.

Inter Milan have been linked with a summer swoop but the Independent reports that Italian champions Juventus are also interested after holding talks with intermediaries and United.

Sanchez’s enormous wages have been the main sticking point, and both Italian clubs will need the 30-year-old to accept a pay cut or for the Premier League side to subsidise his salary for an agreement to be found.

The report says that progress has been made during meetings despite the complicated nature of a potential deal, while Inter have also registered interest in striker Romelu Lukaku.

