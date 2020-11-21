Inter Milan transfer news: Antonio Conte eyes moves for Liverpool and Chelsea stars as contracts run down

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud are among the players being targeted by Inter Milan for the January transfer market, according to reports.

The Italian giants are keeping a close eye on possibilities to strengthen their squad midway through the season as they target their first Serie A title in 10 years.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Giroud is an ever-present in the Nerazzurri’s considerations after being linked to the club last season.

The France international’s contract expires at the end of the season and he is an option to strengthen an attack that already includes Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez.

Genoa’s 18-year-old striker Nicolo Rovella, who is also in the final year of his contract, is considered a low-cost option for the attack too.

Inter are looking to find a buyer for Christian Eriksen, who has struggled to settle in Italy since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in January, and they would be willing to consider a player exchange for the Dane too.

Wijnaldum is also on Inter’s list of targets as he enters the final six months of his deal at Anfield, but the Netherlands international is wanted by clubs across Europe and Barcelona are said to be the frontrunners for his signature, as he would prefer a move to Spain.

