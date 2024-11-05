Ipswich Town thump MK Dons with Natasha Thomas scoring FIVE in Women's FA Cup tie

Ipswich Town demolished MK Dons 12-0 in the Women's FA Cup with forward Natasha Thomas slotting five goals in the tie.

The impressive goal haul underpins the fantastic season the forward is having in the 2024/25 campaign.

Thomas became the first women's player from Ipswich Town to compete in an international game after making her debut for Jamaica against France in October.

Ipswich Town: An impressive campaign for Thomas

Ipswich Town are currently third in their league

Thomas' records do not stop there as she cemented herself in club history in October.

Thomas has become the player with the most appearances for the women's team, clocking up 217.

Manager Joe Sheehan is getting the best out of his side this season

"Since being away with Jamaica, I've come back with a different mindset to ensure I can not only help the team with goals and assists, but working hard for them, no matter who we're playing," the 28-year-old told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"It's been an impactful month for me. I think it's just [about] ensuring I don't get too high and I don't get too low."

Ipswich Town's manager Joe Sheehan added: "If she doesn't score, we don't need to be harsh on her and when she does, we don't need to over-praise her because her [overall] contribution is brilliant.

"She's incredibly hard working with the ball or without the ball, her contribution to other players scoring is important, and she unselfishly occupies defenders."

The win against MK Dons means they are into the second round of the Women's FA Cup. In terms of the magic of the cup, FourFourTwo would love to see the club go far in the competition.

Ipswich will play Hashtag United in the second round.

However, the thumping victory is not their best recent result. Ipswich played MK Dons in WPL Premier Division South on 27 October and they defeated them 13-0.

Ipswich are currently third in the table with Oxford United and Hashtag United two and three points ahead of them respectively.