Irving feels Whelan deal can be profitable for Hearts

Hearts youngster Andy Irving is relishing the opportunity to learn from his more experienced midfield partner Glenn Whelan.

The 19-year-old academy graduate has been a regular in Craig Levein’s first team so far this season, starting three of Hearts’ four league matches prior to the international break.

Irving was joined in the starting XI by former Stoke and Aston Villa man Whelan for the last two of those games and feels he has benefited from playing alongside the 35-year-old.

“He’s such a good player,” said Irving. “As soon as he came in for training, I could just tell how good he was instantly.

“It’s good that he makes the game look so easy. He’s so composed and relaxed and it helps me as well.

“If he’s speaking to me and telling me what to do, obviously I’m going to listen to him because he’s had such a good career.”

Hearts resume their Ladbrokes Premiership campaign against Motherwell at Tynecastle on Saturday, looking to secure their first victory of the league season and climb from their current position of 11th place in the table.

Irving said: “Obviously we need that win and hopefully it comes this Saturday.

“But everyone is positive that it’s all going to come together because the squad’s so good. There are a lot of really, really top players.

“As long as we win – it’s three points at the end of the day – no matter how it comes, it doesn’t matter. Three points is the most important thing on Saturday.

“And hopefully that can kick us on for a few weeks and we’ll get a few wins.”