Is Arsenal defender Gabriel injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães is an injury doubt for their game against top-four hopefuls Aston Villa on Sunday after missing training.

The Gunners can ensure they keep hold of top spot with a win at the Emirates as they look to extend their unbeaten start to 2024.

Mikel Arteta's side have dropped just two points in the Premier League since New Year's Day, a run which has seen them leapfrog Liverpool into top spot, albeit on goal difference.

Will Gabriel be available for Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday?

Mikel Arteta knows Gabriel is crucial to his pursuit of a first Premier League title. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel played the full 90 minutes in the Champions League on Tuesday as he was unable to prevent Bayern Munich's electric frontline from snatching a draw in front of the Emirates crowd.

However, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the Brazilian missed training earlier this week, plunging his place in this weekend's starting line up into doubt.

“We’ve got one more day to prepare the match," Arteta told reporters. "We will see tomorrow if everyone is available.”

He added: “We have some [issues from the Bayern game] but hopefully with another day we’ll be okay.”

William Saliba and Gabriel sat together in training (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriel has been an integral part of Arsenal's impenetrable defence this season, building on a partnership with William Saliba which blossomed last season.

Arsenal have conceded the least amount of goals, 24, in the Premier League this season, while David Raya sits top of the clean sheet list despite six games since his move from Brentford.

With Jurrien Timber still yet to return from an ACL injury which has prevented him from making his league debut with the Gunners, Arteta will understandably be sweating on the fitness of the former Lille man.

