Manchester United in heated dispute with Premier League, over 'frustrating' decision

Manchester United have been left "frustrated" by one decision from the Premier League in recent days, with the club unhappy with fixture rescheduling.

After the Premier League rescheduled Manchester United's away game against Crystal Palace to Monday 6 May for an 8pm kick-off, the Red Devils released a statement slamming the decision.

With that Monday a Bank Holiday, Manchester United fans would invariably have faced difficulties in finding travel back to the North West, if not for the club working with their sponsor Adidas to lay on free transport for supporters to Selhurst Park.

United fans have been offered free coach travel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rick McGagh, Director of Fan Engagement, told ticket holders: “The role that match-going fans play in the success of the Premier League should never be overlooked or taken for granted, and scheduling fixtures without consideration on the impact of the fans often provides barriers to attendance.

"We want to inform you that we are writing to the Premier League to this effect and will be asking for greater consideration to be given to match-going fans when agreeing fixture schedules with broadcasters."

“We are pleased to work with Adidas to offer a free solution on this occasion, but we share the frustrations of those travelling and recognise the sacrifices our incredible fans make to follow Manchester United.”

United will want to redeem themselves against Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Manchester United hosted Crystal Palace at Old Trafford earlier in the season, a Joachim Andersen goal in the 25th minute decided the game, handing the Eagles all three points.

Erik ten Hag will hope his side get their own back in the return fixture, though, with their position in the Premier League now coming under serious threat from West Ham United, Newcastle United and Chelsea.

