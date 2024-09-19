Is Bukayo Saka injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Arsenal head to the Ethiad Stadium on Sunday afternoon to face title rivals Manchester City, knowing that if they are to finally overhaul Pep Guardiola's side this season, matches like this one will be crucial.

The Gunners defeated local rivals Tottenham 1-0 last weekend to maintain their unbeaten side to the season, although an injury scare to Bukayo Saka, who limped off in the closing stages.

With a Champions League clash against Atalanta coming up on Thursday night before Sunday's trip north, FourFourTwo checks in on the England man's fitness.

Will Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka be fit enough to play against Manchester City on Sunday?

Saka was forced off in the 86th minute of the win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, replaced by Ethan Nwaneri as the Gunners closed out the win over their bitter local rivals.

The England international was able to leave pitch unaided, with Arteta unable to give an immediate update following the game.

However, it has emerged that Saka is believed to have been suffering with cramp, which has allayed fears of a lay-off.

Bukayo Saka in action for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The club were able to offer an injury update on Wednesday, confirming that Saka was back in training and part of the Arsenal squad for the Atalanta game.

“[Bukayo] was able to train today," Arteta confirmed. He completed most of the session so he’s available."

Arsenal play Atalanta in Bergamo in an 8pm kick-off on Thursday night and will therefore be hoping that their squad get through this Champions League opener without any issues before Sunday's quick turnaround.

