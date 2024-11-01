Is Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Crystal Palace may have won their first Premier League game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, but their 2-1 win in the League Cup versus Aston Villa in midweek saw Eberechi Eze limp off the pitch in the 18th minute.

While his replacement, Daichi Kamada, scored the winner at Villa Park to send Crystal Palace into the quarter-finals of the League Cup, both Eze and Adam Wharton had to be withdrawn much earlier than manager Oliver Glasner would have liked.

That could prove crucial for their next Premier League game, with a trip to Molineux to face Wolves awaiting. Their opponents are still seeking their first three points of the season, with the fitness of Eberechi Eze imperative for the Eagles if they're to create chances.

Is Eberechi Eze injured for Crystal Palace this weekend?

Eze is yet to find the form that saw him earn a call-up to England's Euro 2024 squad this term, with his one goal and one assist in nine games a long way off the 15 goal involvements he got for Crystal Palace last season.

Scoring the opener at Villa Park on Wednesday could well have kickstarted the magician's campaign, but instead he will have to contend with a watching brief from the sidelines after injuring his hamstring early on in the match.

Glasner has now revealed that Eze will now miss their visit to Wolves on Saturday, as well as their London derby at home to Fulham next weekend. That will inevitably see him out of contention for Lee Carsley's final squad as England manager, with an international break following in mid-November.

“He's injured,” Glasner said about Eze. “He has a hamstring injury and we will miss him for at least against Wolves and against Fulham. Then we have the international break, and then let’s see, but he will be out for those two games.

“There is hope [he will return after that], but it will be very ambitious to have him back after the international break.

"I know we have a great medical department and he will work hard, so let’s see.”

Adam Wharton is also missing for Crystal Palace this weekend, taking their injured players up to eight. While not ideal for Glasner, he still has plenty of talent to call upon in the Midlands against Wolves.