Is Everton star Dwight McNeil injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Everton face an important match against Brentford as Premier League football returns on Saturday, with the Toffees hoping Dwight McNeil is available to play.

Results have been mixed for Everton so far this term, with wins against Crystal Palace and Ipswich cancelled out by poor results versus Bournemouth and Southampton. In order to survive, they'll need to be more resolute.

The attacking areas are also of concern, with McNeil having contributed to 60 per cent of their goals this season. There's an update on his injury ahead of facing Brentford.

Is Dwight McNeil injured for Everton this weekend?

McNeil missed the 0-0 draw with West Ham United before the international break with a knee injury he picked up against Fulham at the end of October, with the 24-year-old's creativity a big miss for Everton at the London Stadium.

He is back in training and ready and raring to come straight back into Sean Dyche's team now, though, with McNeil in line to at least make the bench at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Dyche is hopeful of McNeil's return (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Dwight has had a really good week, we will see how he comes through that," Dyche said in his pre-Brentford press conference, tempering expectations among Everton fans who want to see McNeil make a swift return.

McNeil has bagged three goals and layed on a further three assists in the Premier League this season, and could prove the difference between Everton going down and staying up. The Toffees are currently 16th after 11 games, and could drop into the relegation zone if they fail to win and other results go against them.

"Every game is vital to the fans, vital to me, vital to the players," Dyche said about facing Brentford. "That is the feeling about Everton, that every game is a big game."

He added: "I have massive respect for their manager. I know Thomas quite well. They work on their margins, they have to progress in so many ways, and you want to find the right side of it."