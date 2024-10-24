Is Fulham defender Joachim Andersen available for this weekend? Premier League injury update

Fulham defender Joachim Andersen returned to the club this summer after an impressive three-year spell with Crystal Palace.

The Danish international has been a mainstay in the Fulham side since his return, starting each of the last five Premier League games including impressive victories over both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. The Cottagers have continued their impressive rise under manager Marco Silva into the new campaign, currently sitting 10th in the league despite losing star player Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich over the summer.

A trip to Goodison Park this weekend offers a real chance to bank some more valuable points with Everton themselves struggling in the early stages of the campaign, but will Andersen be available for the game?

Is Fulham defender Joachim Andersen available for this weekend?

Marco Silva has relied heavily on Andersen so far this season (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Despite their strong start to the season, Fulham are now staring down the barrel at three-straight Premier League defeats after shipping three goals each to both Manchester City and Aston Villa either side of the international break.

Fulham will be relying on the blossoming defensive partnership between Andersen and Calvin Basset to help steady the ship ahead of a crucial point in the season with games coming thick and fast.

Calvin Bassey's importance has grown in recent months (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the partnership looks set to be broken over recent weeks thanks to Andersen's straight red card at Villa Park last weekend, leaving him suspended for Fulham's upcoming fixtures.

Andersen was dismissed having been judged to shove Ollie Watkins as the last man, a decision Marco Silva later described as 'confusing'.

"For me the referees are trying not to go for soft touches," Silva said.

"It happened already for us against West Ham, they explained to us it was soft but two or three weeks later you see a completely different situation and not consistent to what we've seen week in or week out in the Premier League.

"I'm not going to find excuses in the referee as to why we lost the game.

"We're all confused, we all don't understand, even for you, for fans for staff, managers and players, we're all confused because when things happen we try to understand why and respect. They explained us why (vs West Ham) and now completely changed the decision."