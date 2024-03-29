Is Gabriel Martinelli injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

By Jacque Talbot
published

Arsenal look set to miss out on Gabriel Martinelli against Manchester City on Sunday as the winger continues his spell on the sidelines with injury

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal on 12 November, 2022 at Molineux in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
Gabriel Martinelli did not feature for Brazil during the international break (Image credit: James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Arsenal will be without Gabriel Martinelli for their Premier League match against Manchester City this Sunday. 

The Brazil international has missed the last two matches with a foot injury - while spotted on crutches before the Premier League game with Brentford this month. 

