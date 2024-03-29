Is Gabriel Martinelli injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Gabriel Martinelli did not feature for Brazil during the international break

Arsenal will be without Gabriel Martinelli for their Premier League match against Manchester City this Sunday.

The Brazil international has missed the last two matches with a foot injury - while spotted on crutches before the Premier League game with Brentford this month.

Football.London reports that there is, at this point, no timeframe for his return but he will make a return before the conclusion of the season.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is set to feature against Man City (Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Arsenal are eager to break a nine-year winless streak at the Etihad. Should the Gunners win it would go a long way in the side clinching the title.

Arteta's side managed to secure a win against Guardiola's team earlier in the current campaign and currently hold a two-point advantage over the Citizens going into the upcoming clash.

The North Londoners have won eight consecutive Premier League games and netted 33 goals during this remarkable run.

Mikel Arteta is hoping to beat Pep Guardiola to the title (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Arteta said of their current run of form and the fact they are back in a title race this season: “I was just watching everybody walk into the building and I love the energy. I love the smiles, they were glad to be back, and they actually wanted to train yesterday.

“The way they communicate and relay with each other is phenomenal. We have to embrace the moment, we need to go day-by-day, train really well and prepare for every match and see where this can take us. We’ve done a lot already to be in the position that we are in and now we have to embrace and enjoy the moment and go for it.

