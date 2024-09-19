Is Kevin De Bruyne injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Manchester City face their biggest test of the embryonic Premier League season on Sunday afternoon, when they welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium.

The Gunners have finished runners-up to City for the past two seasons and after making a number of signing this summer, look well placed to again challenge Pep Guardiola's side.

The match comes after City kicked off their Champions League campaign with a goalless draw against Inter on Wednesday night, which was the club's first draw of the campaign. But even more worrying is a potential injury to Kevin De Bruyne, who was replaced at half-time.

Will Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne be fit enough to play against Arsenal on Sunday?

De Bruyne was making his fifth straight start for City on Wednesday night, as the Belgian looks to put last year's injury issues behind him.

But the 33-year-old went down towards the end of the first half, and although he played on until half-time after receiving initial treatment, he was replaced at the break by Phil Foden.

Following the game, Guardiola said it was too early to give a prognosis on the injury.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrating with Erling Haaland (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I don’t know (what the problem is)," said the City boss. "I haven’t spoken with the doctors yet. We’ll assess tonight, maybe tomorrow. I will have more info tomorrow.”

Guardiola is likely to give a further update during his Friday pre-match press conference, with summer signing Savinho also a doubt to face Arsenal, as the winger was also replaced at the half-time interval.

Should De Bruyne or Savinho not be able to face Arsenal, they will join Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb in the treatment room, while the Gunners will be without skipper Martin Odegaard after he injured himself on international duty with Norway earlier this month.

