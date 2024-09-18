Manchester City to bring new signing in this January, following agreement: report

By
published

Manchester City are set to welcome a new face to the club in January

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City ended the summer transfer window having easily made the biggest profit in the Premier League.

A host of player sales, headlined by Julian Alvarez’s £82million move to Atletico Madrid meant that the club brought in almost £150million. The £33million arrival of winger Savinho was the only fee the club paid out, with Ilkay Gundogan returning to the club on a free transfer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.