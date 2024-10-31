Is Manchester United player Noussair Mazraoui injured? Premier League injury update

Following the sacking of Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United face an in-form Chelsea side at Old Trafford but defender Mazraoui is an injury concern.

In an unprecedented start to the season Manchester United sit 14th in the table, with Premier League injuries piling up. A defeat to West Ham led to the sacking of Erik Ten Hag, with interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy to take charge until a permanent manager is appointed.

Ruben Amorim - who ranks at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - is the current favourite to be named Manchester United’s next manager and Mazraoui, who was signed by Ten Hag and played under the Dutch manager at Ajax, will be hoping he can get in the new manager's good books.

Is Noussair Mazraoui injured for Manchester United this weekend?

Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mazraoui is a doubt – but it has not been confirmed whether he'll miss the weekend's action.

The Moroccan international has had a mixed start to his time in the Premier League, starting seven of his side’s first nine games, contributing one assist and helping achieve four clean sheets.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But as the table shows Manchester United have had an abysmal start to their campaign and they face Chelsea next when the Premier League returns.

Wasted chances and VAR controversy led to a 2-1 defeat against West Ham with Mazraoui taken off late on in the game, before Jarrod Bowen’s winner, with a suspected knee injury.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There have been no comments about the defenders’ injury, partly due to the media focus on whether Ten Hag would be sacked after the Manchester United game and perhaps because the extent of it is unknown.

Mazraoui recently returned to action after having minor heart surgery, so the Manchester United medical staff will be leaning towards the precautionary side when dealing with the Moroccan.

Why Man United HAD To Sack Erik Ten Hag

He had played against Fenerbahce in the no.10 role, a surprising move by Ten Hag, and then shifted back to left-back against West Ham before his injury.

Given the issue came late on in the game, a substitution is not surprising and therefore should not be deemed too worrying for United fans with a long-term absence for the full-back unlikely.