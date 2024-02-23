Is Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Manchester United have been hit with an injury blow after the club confirmed that in-form striker Rasmus Hojlund has been sidelined with a muscle injury.

The 21-year-old has been in blistering form of late, having scored in each of the Red Devils' last six Premier League games, with the Dane looking to have found his feet following his £72million move in the summer.

But he will now be forced to sit out this weekend’s clash against Fulham, with manager Erik ten Hag offering up more details in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Manchester United's manager Erik Ten Hag faces a selection headache up front (Image credit: Getty Images)

When is Rasmus Hojlund likely to return?

Ten Hag confirmed that the ‘small’ injury will rule Hojlund out for two-to-three weeks.

"It's a small injury, two-to-three weeks, that's what happened," the Dutchman said in his pre-Fulham press conference. "That is the risk playing high intensity, training; it's not a big injury, but he has to wait now for two-three weeks."

This timeframe means that Hojlund will miss Saturday’s clash against Fulham, plus next week’s FA Cup trip to Nottingham Forest. Manchester United face their cross-city rivals City on Sunday, March 3, meaning Hojlund is likely to be a doubt for the derby.

Hojlund’s injury will give Ten Hag something of a selection headache, as the club’s only other recognised striker Anthony Martial is also injured after he underwent groin surgery.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United restructure will see Champions League winner depart club: report

"I said, ‘go f*** yourself’" - Roy Keane and Wayne Rooney recall hilarious Man United story

Manchester United left to rue January decision - which could have detrimental impact on rest of season