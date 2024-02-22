Manchester United restructure will see Champions League winner depart club: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Manchester United are making plenty of changes under Sir Jim Ratcliffe - and even a Champions League winner isn't safe

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Manager Erik ten Hag of Manchester United speaks during a press conference at Carrington Training Ground on February 15, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are willing to let a Champions League winner leave the club in the next few months.

In the 11 years since Sir Alex Ferguson departed Manchester United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes that the club has perennially underperformed. For the new minority shareholder, plenty of mistakes have been made that need fixing.

As a result, changes are afoot at Old Trafford, with players and staff alike all at risk of being forced out.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Sir Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS watches from the directors box ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on January 14, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Ratcliffe is making plenty of changes at United (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Manchester Evening News, Darren Fletcher is set to depart Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe restructures the technical department at the club. Fletcher, who is currently the club's technical director, spent 13 years at Manchester United in his playing career, winning the Champions League and five Premier League titles.

After moving onto West Brom and then Stoke, where he retired in 2019, Fletcher then returned to Manchester United in 2021 as technical director and has been in that role ever since.

But with Ratcliffe's 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils now ratified by both the FA and Premier League, significant changes are already being made at the club. Omar Berrada has already been hired as CEO from Manchester City, while other non-playing staff arrivals are also expected.

Manager Erik ten Hag, Technical Director Darren Fletcher of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Carrington Training Ground on January 04, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Technical director Darren Fletcher alongside Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to appoint Dan Ashworth as the new sporting director from Newcastle United, while Southampton's director of football, Jason Wilcox, is also being lined up to arrive at Old Trafford.

The report also suggests that along with Fletcher, the club's director of football negotiations, Chris Hargreaves, is set to depart as part of the restructuring. This is all part of Ratcliffe's plans to knock Manchester City and Liverpool "off their perch" within the next three years.

“We have a lot to learn from our noisy neighbour and the other ­neighbour,” Ratcliffe said. “They are the enemy at the end of the day. There is nothing I would like better than to knock both of them off their perch."

