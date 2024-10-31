Is Newcastle star Anthony Gordon injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

After missing their last game, a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon is a doubt for their next challenge – Arsenal at home this Saturday.

Newcastle have had a rather shaky start to the season compared to the lofty heights they set two years ago before suffering too many Premier League injuries. They currently sit 12th having picked up just 12 points in their first nine games.

Arsenal will prove to be a tough test for Eddie Howe’s side but they will be buoyed by their recent home form against the so-called big six sides, having beaten Tottenham and drawing to Manchester City in September. If they are to pick up points against Arsenal, when Premier League action returns, the fitness of Anthony Gordon may be crucial.

Is Anthony Gordon injured for Newcastle this weekend?

With 21 goal contributions for Newcastle last season, expectations were high for Anthony Gordon coming into the 2024-25 season, but Gordon has failed to match his exceptional form of last year. The English winger has just two goals in the Premier League so far, one of which was a penalty against Manchester City.

However, Gordon - who is ranked at no.89 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now - suffered a further setback when a groin injury meant he did not feature in Newcastle’s matchday squad against Chelsea in the Premier League, despite travelling with the squad.

After the match, Eddie Howe said: “He has been for a scan, we're hopeful the injury isn't serious, we didn't think it was when he initially did it. Let's see how he is today.

"It was in training, I think it was Friday, but it didn't become necessarily obvious to us until Saturday."

However, Newcastle fans will be glad to hear that Howe remained positive about whether Gordon could return in their League Cup fixture against Chelsea on 30 October.

He said: “Nothing serious, it's one of those things you get from time to time that players can play with or not play with. He felt it was too much for him on Sunday to play.

“There is [a chance he may play] but we have to make the right decision, we have Arsenal coming up very quickly. It's about making sure we do no further damage to him.

These comments suggest Gordon is likely to return to the starting XI by the weekend at the latest with Howe having to balance wanting revenge against Chelsea in the League Cup and ensuring Gordon is fit to take on Arsenal at St James Park on Saturday.

With Alexander Isak - ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now - returning from injury, and scoring against Chelsea at the weekend, Howe’s side will believe that with Gordon fit and Isak back in-form then they can cause an upset against title-chasing Arsenal.