Is Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero injured? Premier League injury update

Tottenham beat Manchester City despite missing Cristian Romero at the weekend

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Ipswich followed by a 4-0 win over Manchester City personified Ange Postecoglou’s time as Tottenham manager. Imposing attacking displays have gone hand in hand with intriguing, and often poor, defensive high-lines.

This mix leaves them sixth in the Premier League, but they are only four points off second-placed Manchester City.

As Premier League injuries mount up, City do not look the same side as of late, but that does not take away from a stellar Spurs performance, especially as they were missing first choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven.

Is Cristian Romero injured this weekend?

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 15: Cristian Romero of Argentina plays the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 15, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Cristian Romero during a FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match (Image credit: Getty Images)

No side has scored more goals in the league this season than Spurs, and they have also conceded the joint third-least number of goals, despite only keeping three clean sheets.

Argentinian centre-back Romero is key to the way Spurs’ play, offering ball-playing ability and a serious threat at set pieces.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur throws one of his boots after he is substituted due to injury during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Aston Villa FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 03, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Cristian Romero being substituted due to injury during Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romero has played 11 of Spurs’ 12 league games this season, missing the Manchester City match after suffering an injury blow while on international break. Romero had been substituted off against Aston Villa with an injury issue, but returned in time to play 90 minutes in Spurs’ 2-1 defeat to Ipswich.

This injury seems to have flared up in Argentina’s World Cup Qualifier against Paraguay, with Ange Postecoglou confirming prior to the Manchester City match that Romero would not be available.

Postecoglou, who ranked at no.36 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, said: “Romero won't be right for tomorrow's game.

“We're hoping he'll be right for next week.”

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates the 0-4 win during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Etihad Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Postecoglou may have to deal without both first-choice central defenders (Image credit: Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Spurs face Roma in the Europa League this Thursday and it seems unlikely that Romero will return then, given Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin’s impressive performance against Manchester City.

However, it is likely that Romero will play against Fulham, when Spurs return to Premier League action on Sunday.

