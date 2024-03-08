Is Tottenham defender Pedro Porro injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Pedro Porro will be available for selection for the club’s Premier League match against Aston Villa, and he also offered an update on Richarlison's injury.

Spurs will head to Villa Park for their game on Sunday, in what’s set to be a crucial encounter for both sides who are looking to secure a Champions League spot.

And the north London side are boosted by the fact that their defender is fit and able to start.

Ange Postecoglou faces a huge challenge on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the match, Postecoglou said: "Everyone from last week is fit and available. Coming back. Pedro's good, he's trained all week so no problem. Everyone else, including Richy, is still not training with the main group, so unavailable."

Postecoglou was also asked about whether Brennan Johnson will be in the starting XI. He replied: “I mean, I don't know about difficult decisions, they are easy decisions and the good thing about Brennan is that now he is contributing.

"It's been important for us in recent games and it will be important for us moving forward, but that doesn't mean that is him consigned to that position."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Porro has been missing in Spurs’ last two games after picking up a knock in training, so Emerson Royal has been taking up the Spaniard’s spot at right-back recently.

As well as that, attacker Richarlison was missing in last weekend's win over Crystal Palace, following his knee injury in the defeat against Wolves. Postecoglou said that the Brazil international may be unavailable and on the sidelines for three to four weeks, though Richarlison told media in his home nation that he would be fit for the game against Aston Villa.

Spurs sit in fifth position in the Premier League – five points behind Unai Emery’s men but with a game in hand on the Midlands club.

