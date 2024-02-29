Tottenham targeting Arsenal academy star in £50m+ summer coup: report

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a move for Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze as details of their summer transfer plans emerge.

Ange Postecoglou’s side enter the final third of the Premier League season hoping to gatecrash the Champions League places, as they currently sit five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, with a game in hand.

Qualification for Europe’s top competition will be a boost for Spurs’ transfer plans this summer and according to the Independent, a wide forward will be their main target.

Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eze is no stranger to north London, having spent five years at the Arsenal academy before his release as a 13-year-old. The Palace winger is now a full England international and is set to be the subject of plenty of transfer interest at the end of the season, despite extending his contract at Selhurst Park until 2027 back in November.

Spurs are likely to be up against Manchester City in the race for the 25-year-old, with the Independent report claiming that the Etihad is ‘the likeliest destination’ for Eze, who believes he is ready to make the step up to Pep Guardiola’s team.

Pep Guardiola wants Eze, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Postecoglou’s side were said to be looking to make this kind of statement signing in the January window, but the slow market meant they had to settle for a loan move for Timo Werner.

Wolves’ Pedro Neto is also mentioned as another potential target, although there are concerns regarding his fitness record, plus interest from rivals Arsenal.

