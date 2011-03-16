Italy considering creating U21 club side
By app
ROME, March 16 (Reuters) - Italian football officials are considering the radical move of creating an under-21 club side in the second-tier Serie B in order to boost the dearth of young players coming through.
An ageing Italy crashed out as holders in the group stage of last year's World Cup and new national coach Cesare Prandelli has bemoaned the fact that Serie A teams do not show enough faith in good young players.
"Now we will take the idea to the relevant body which would be the federation board," Italian soccer federation vice president Demetrio Albertini told reporters on Wednesday.
The dynamics of how such a team would work have yet to be agreed but Italian federation youth supremo Arrigo Sacchi and Prandelli had backed the plan, Albertini said.
