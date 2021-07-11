Italy win Euro 2020 after penalty shootout victory over England

Italy have been crowned European champions after a 3-2 win on penalties over England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The game went to extra time after finishing 1-1 at 90 minutes.

Luke Shaw gave England an early lead, hitting Italy on the counter-attack after just two minutes to convert a half-volley, completing an impressive team move.

But Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci hit back with a 67th minute equaliser – stabbing home on the line from an Italian corner after a period of dominance following half-time.

No goals were scored in extra time, leading to a tense shootout.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed for the Three Lions, leading to an Azzurri victory.