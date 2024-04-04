It's official: England are FOUR times better than Germany

England have been rated as four times better than Germany in the latest set of the incredibly important FIFA World Rankings, with the Three Lions coming in in fourth place while their old rivals are ranked down in 16th.

Of course, if we’re going down that line of logic, then England are only half as good as France (2nd) and now 33% worse than Belgium (3rd), so let’s abandon that in favour of simply listing things off like a reasonable person.

Argentina remain smugly perched at the top of the tree like a blue and white cuckoo, with France coming in marginally behind them. Which makes sense, when you consider that Argentina beat France in the last World Cup final.

FIFA World Rankings top 20

Argentina France Belgium England Brazil Portugal Netherlands Spain Italy Croatia United States Colombia Morocco Mexico Uruguay Germany Senegal Japan Switzerland Iran

Argentina top FIFA World Rankings with England fouth

Argentina are the best team in the world, according to FIFA (and, you know, the World Cup) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium have overtaken England into third, with Brazil remaining fifth. Portugal and the Netherlands have swapped places with Roberto Martinez’s side now ranked sixth, while Spain, Italy and Croatia remain where they are to round out the top ten.

The United States and Colombia have each climbed two places, while Uruguay have dropped four spots to 15th behind Morocco and Mexico.

Scotland have suffered a fairly deep drop, down five places to 39th. Wales are ranked ten places higher (that’s 29th, if you’re no good at maths or simply unbearably lazy), despite the Scots having booked their passage to the Euros while Rob Page’s side missed out.

The Republic of Ireland are up two places to 60th, between those great titans of the game, South Africa and Finland, while Northern Ireland have somehow risen one place to 73rd. That dead-rubber victory over Denmark in November is doing a lot of heavy lifting there, we suspect.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The biggest risers are Afghanistan, who have leapt up to the dizzying heights of 151st, while poor old Vietnam have suffered the biggest drop, down to lowly, lowly 115th.

We’ll now have to wait with bated breath to find out who will be top of the rankings come June 20.

How the Euro 2024 participants rank

France: 2

Belgium: 3

England: 4

Portugal: 6

Netherlands: 7

Spain: 8

Italy: 9

Croatia: 10

Germany: 16

Switzerland: 19

Denmark: 21

Ukraine: 22

Austria: 25

Hungary: 26

Poland: 28

Serbia: 33

Scotland: 39

Romania: 46

Slovakia: 48

Slovenia: 57

Albania: 66

Georgia: 75

More Euro 2024 stories

We've kindly put together all the key details about Euro 2024 here, including dates, fixtures, stadiums, ticketing info and loads of other stuff you didn't even know you were curious about. And yes, there's a wallchart.

We've also got squad profiles of every side taking part in Euro 2024 - and the kit nerds among you are well-covered too. Literally, we suppose.