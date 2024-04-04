It's official: England are FOUR times better than Germany

By Steven Chicken
England rank far higher than Germany in FIFA's latest projections - which we're sure won't come back to bite us this summer

England have been rated as four times better than Germany in the latest set of the incredibly important FIFA World Rankings, with the Three Lions coming in in fourth place while their old rivals are ranked down in 16th.

Of course, if we’re going down that line of logic, then England are only half as good as France (2nd) and now 33% worse than Belgium (3rd), so let’s abandon that in favour of simply listing things off like a reasonable person.

