Why Ivan Rakitic might have dropped off Manchester United's radar now

The French World Cup winner was understood to be on the verge of an Old Trafford departure earlier this season due to his frosty relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho.

However, the Portuguese's sacking and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival as caretaker boss in December sparked an upturn in form from Pogba and his team, and the 25-year-old is now believed to be happy in Manchester.

Croatia midfielder Rakitic had been earmarked as a possible replacement for the Frenchman, but the Evening Standard report that Pogba’s renewed commitment to a future with United means the club have cast aside thoughts of making a move for a player they considered signing last summer.

Pogba has scored 11 Premier League goals this season, eight of which have come since the Norwegian took charge.