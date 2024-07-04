Ivan Toney's transfer options, as Brentford sign his replacement for new season

Ivan Toney's future is up in the air - we assess where the Brentford striker could end up at the end of the summer

Ivan Toney has been the subject of intense transfer speculation for over 18 months now, and it seems inevitable now that the England striker will depart Brentford this summer.

While Toney claimed during the group stages that his full focus is on performing for England at Euro 2024, it seems Brentford have an altogether different view of their star striker. Indeed, Thomas Frank admitted that the signing of Club Brugge striker Igor Thiago for £30m in February was in anticipation of Toney leaving, with the 28-year-old now having less than a year remaining on his contract.

