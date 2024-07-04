Ivan Toney's transfer options, as Brentford sign his replacement for new season

Ivan Toney has been the subject of intense transfer speculation for over 18 months now, and it seems inevitable now that the England striker will depart Brentford this summer.

While Toney claimed during the group stages that his full focus is on performing for England at Euro 2024, it seems Brentford have an altogether different view of their star striker. Indeed, Thomas Frank admitted that the signing of Club Brugge striker Igor Thiago for £30m in February was in anticipation of Toney leaving, with the 28-year-old now having less than a year remaining on his contract.

We are on track with a lot of things in terms of the transfers”, Frank told the BBC’s Football Daily Podcast.

VIDEO: We Went To America's Craziest Derby - On The Ground With New York City FC

“Of course, we plan and then other things can happen. Maybe we are selling a player but we are prepared for that. It’s no secret that there’s lots of rumours about Ivan. If he is leaving us - and I’d still like to keep him, he’s a top player - this time we are prepared and brought in Igor Thiago.”

With the risk of Toney leaving for free in 12 months time, Brentford are therefore looking to cash in on the striker. A reported £60m fee will be enough to tempt the Bees' resolve, though clubs will inevitably look to negotiate that lower in the coming weeks.

But what are the options available to Ivan Toney this summer? FourFourTwo investigates where Toney could end up come August 31.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where could Ivan Toney move this summer?

1. Arsenal

Arsenal could be in for Toney (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have long seemed the destination for Ivan Toney, it's just been a matter of time. Toney himself admitted on the Diary of a CEO podcast that he dreams of becoming an Arsenal player one day, sparking rumours of a move, while replacing the misfiring Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus with Toney seemed the logical move.

But that time might well have been and gone.

Kai Havertz developed into a brilliant false nine for Arsenal towards the end of the 2023/24 season, and while Toney's excellent movement would be as equally well-matched by Martin Odegaard's vision, he just doesn't seem the profile of player Mikel Arteta is too keen on.

At 28, Toney is far from old - but he's not exactly a spring chicken. His attitude has also been called into question, not least due to his seeming burning desire to depart Brentford for a “top club, competing for trophies”. This doesn't seem to have gone down too well at the Emirates Stadium and, in FourFourTwo's opinion, could see a potential deal dead in the water.

While this is a move far from the realms of possibility, it just doesn't seem likely anytime soon. Perhaps next summer if he's available on a free, however.

2. West Ham United

Lopetegui is the new West Ham manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

While there haven't been any reports linking Toney to West Ham, in theory this could suit all parties best. West Ham are in need of a new striker, what with Michail Antonio now 34 and not the most prolific of goalscorers, while Danny Ings has managed just three goals for the club in the past 18 months.

Hiring Julen Lopetegui also highlights the club's ambitions for the future - the Spaniard has previously managed Real Madrid and worked well at Wolves prior to leaving the club. With a Europa Conference League trophy in the bag, pushing for another spot in European competition is certainly in order for West Ham in the coming years, and Toney could be at the forefront of that.

West Ham have proven they're willing to spend money, too. Sebastian Haller, Mohamed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta all arrived for huge fees, and while Toney would require a club record deal, he's a proven player in the Premier League who could propel them to the next level. This makes sense.

3. Saudi Arabia?

Could Toney move abroad? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Apart from the Premier League and Real Madrid, who, let's be honest, won't be signing Ivan Toney anytime soon, only clubs in Saudi Arabia can actually afford the Englishman.

Aleksandr Mitrovic departed Fulham for Al-Hilal for £50m last summer, offering an indication as to what Brentford could demand for Toney. When considering that Mitrovic left the Premier League at 28-years-old, and Toney managed 20 goals in the 2022/23 compared to the Serb's 14, it's feasible that the Bees will seek a higher transfer fee than Fulham got for their former talisman.

Toney, though, likely wouldn't want to move to Saudi Arabia, not while he retains an ambition of playing in European competitions and fighting for his spot in the England squad. After all, strong form in the next two seasons will cement his place for the 2026 World Cup, while a Champions League/Europa League/Conference League run will vindicate his reason comments.

4. Stay at Brentford

Toney could remain in west London (Image credit: Getty Images)

With seemingly limited options available to Toney this summer, there's certainly a strong possibility that he stays at the Gtech Community Stadium for the 2024/25 season.

Keeping the club in the Premier League for another season is arguably worth a whole lot more to Brentford than the possibility of losing a double-figure goalscorer from their tally. Sure, £60m is a lot of money, but in the current transfer market that can get you, what, Elliot Anderson and Lewis Hall? No disrespect intended, but neither player will change Brentford's season quite like Toney has the potential to do.

And while seeing Toney leave for free next summer could be a kick in the teeth for a club that offered him a pathway back to the top flight, though, as Frank suggests, they've already got his replacement sorted. Giving Igor Thiago a season to bed in could actually work out better for the club in the long run.

More transfer stories

Arsenal agree transfer sale for forgotten midfield star: report

Manchester City star 'agrees' huge Etihad exit, rocking the champions: report

Is this the best bit of transfer business in history? European giants of verge of completing masterclass: report