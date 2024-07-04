Arsenal agree transfer sale for midfield star: report

Arsenal are said to be on the verge of completing a sale for one of their forgotten midfield stars.

Mikel Arteta wants to bring in new faces to help the Gunners challenge for the Premier League title once again next season and targets such as Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have already been identified by the club.

Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale and Reiss Nelson are just three players who could be on their way out of the Emirates this summer, but another one of Arteta's men is likely to move to Spain later this year too.

Albert Sambi Lokonga spent the 2023/24 season on loan with Luton Town, but according to Sports Witness, the 24-year-old is heading for La Liga, namely Sevilla. Lokonga made 16 Premier League starts for the Hatters as they were relegated from the English top-flight.

Having moved to Arsenal back in 2021 for a fee reported to be in the region of £17.2 million, Lokonga has since failed to impress at the Emirates, spending time on loan at Crystal Palace as well as with the Hatters most recently.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is leaving Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite earning his first cap for Belgium in that time, the former Anderlecht man is seeking a fresh start away from the Premier League and it looks as though Sevilla could be a likely destination for Lokonga to ply his trade ahead of the new season.

Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio early this year, the Arsenal midfielder admitted he had already accepted his fate regarding a move away from the club this summer.

Lokonga failed to break into the Arsenal team (Image credit: PA)

“For me, I had a discussion with Arsenal and the conclusion was the best thing for me was to leave the club, so now it’s up to my agent and the club to find something," he began.

"I still have a contract there, one year plus a one-year option so let’s see what happens.”

