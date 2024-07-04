Arsenal agree transfer sale for midfield star: report
Arsenal are on the verge of completing their first major sale of the summer
Arsenal are said to be on the verge of completing a sale for one of their forgotten midfield stars.
Mikel Arteta wants to bring in new faces to help the Gunners challenge for the Premier League title once again next season and targets such as Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have already been identified by the club.
Eddie Nketiah, Aaron Ramsdale and Reiss Nelson are just three players who could be on their way out of the Emirates this summer, but another one of Arteta's men is likely to move to Spain later this year too.
WATCH | Why Spain Have The PERFECT System To Win The Euros
Albert Sambi Lokonga spent the 2023/24 season on loan with Luton Town, but according to Sports Witness, the 24-year-old is heading for La Liga, namely Sevilla. Lokonga made 16 Premier League starts for the Hatters as they were relegated from the English top-flight.
Having moved to Arsenal back in 2021 for a fee reported to be in the region of £17.2 million, Lokonga has since failed to impress at the Emirates, spending time on loan at Crystal Palace as well as with the Hatters most recently.
Despite earning his first cap for Belgium in that time, the former Anderlecht man is seeking a fresh start away from the Premier League and it looks as though Sevilla could be a likely destination for Lokonga to ply his trade ahead of the new season.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio early this year, the Arsenal midfielder admitted he had already accepted his fate regarding a move away from the club this summer.
“For me, I had a discussion with Arsenal and the conclusion was the best thing for me was to leave the club, so now it’s up to my agent and the club to find something," he began.
"I still have a contract there, one year plus a one-year option so let’s see what happens.”
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal want defensive upgrades, say reports. The Gunners are working on a deal for Jules Kounde and have bid for Riccardo Calafiori. Their first deal of the summer appears to be done, though William Saliba a target for PSG and Real Madrid and one star looks set to leave.
Meanwhile, Gilberto Silva has tipped Neymar to move to Arsenal.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.