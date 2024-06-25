Ivan Toney issues transfer update, as Arsenal and Chelsea continue to target England striker

Ivan Toney has addressed speculation over his future, with Arsenal and Chelsea both reportedly still interested in signing the striker this summer.

In January, Brentford initially demanded a fee of £80m for the England striker, but that price tag has been reduced to £60m ahead of the new season as the Bees look to cash in on the 28-year-old, who has just one year remaining on his contract.

Arsenal and Chelsea are both said to be the sides coveting his signature most heavily, though Toney himself isn't too fazed by the speculation. Speaking ahead of England's final group game against Slovenia at Euro 2024, Toney explained where his focus lies right now.

VIDEO: Why England Were SO Bad Against Denmark

"I can’t predict the future and if I could I wouldn’t be sat here in front of you guys, Toney said. "What will be will be and my main focus is playing well and doing well for my country. I’ve been through it (transfer speculation) before.

"There’s been lots of talk of me going here, there and everywhere before in my career and I just don’t let outside noise get to me.

I’m here with England now, and the main focus is doing well for England and whatever happens, happens. I can’t control it. From 18 when I was supposed to go to Wolves I was all excited and getting involved in all of it, then it didn’t happen, it hurt me. So since then, I thought, ‘Why am I trying to take control of things when I don’t need that pressure?’ I just let people who take care of those things to do it and I focus on the pitch."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ivan Toney could leave Brentford this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems like Brentford, though, have different plans with manager Thomas Frank highlighting on BBC while working as a pundit at Euro 2024 that the signing of Igor Thiago from Club Brugge is to prepare for Toney's supposed inevitable departure.

“Of course, we plan and then other things can happen," Frank said. "Maybe we are selling a player but we are prepared for that. It’s no secret that there’s lots of rumours about Ivan. If he is leaving us - and I’d still like to keep him, he’s a top player - this time we are prepared and brought in Igor Thiago.”

Frank is expecting Toney to leave (Image credit: Alamy)

More Ivan Toney and England stories

Here's how BBC and ITV choose England matches at tournaments, while it's easy to watch all the games on the broadcasters, too.

Toney may not have had any minutes at the tournament so far, but the race for the golden boot is hotting up at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate is set to make a bold selection choice ahead of England v Slovenia at Euro 2024.