Jagielka backs Rooney for England captaincy

Rooney was selected as the man to lead United into the upcoming Premier League campaign by new manager Louis van Gaal on Tuesday.

The England captaincy is now vacant after Steven Gerrard retired from international football following England's dismal group stage exit at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

And Everton captain Jagielka believes Rooney is the perfect person to succeed the Liverpool star in the role as England prepare to head into their qualifying campaign for the 2016 UEFA European Championship.

"It looks like Wayne's going to be the main candidate for it, so I don't see why not," said Jagielka at the official Premier League launch on Wednesday.

"If you look at the way he's matured over the last few years, obviously there's games where he probably does get a little too heated up, but that's what we love about the way he plays - his passion.

"And I'm sure the England fans would love that as well.

"I think it's definitely a good decision for Manchester United to make him captain and I think the way he's progressed over the last few years, settling down with a family and all sorts, I think he'd be a great choice as England captain."

England host Norway in a friendly on September 2 before starting their qualification campaign for Euro 2016 with a visit to Switzerland six days' later.