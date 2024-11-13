Jamal Musiala provides detailed Bayern Munich contract update amid Manchester City interest

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has refused to rule out a move to the Premier League.

Musiala - ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now - is yet to confirm whether or not he wishes to remain in Germany, with Bayern adamant in their plans of keeping him beyond his contract expiry in 2026.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid have all previously shown an interest in the talented 21-year-old, who has quickly risen to become one of the most sought-after midfielders in world football.

Jamal Musiala keeps tight-lipped on his contract situation at Bayern Munich

Jamal Musiala in action for Bayern (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of Germany's UEFA Nations League fixtures with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Hungary, Musiala once again refused to identify whether talks between himself and Bayern are ongoing.

"Signing a new deal at Bayern or not?" he began. "I can't say much about the contract topic. My focus is on the DFB [Germany] team and I want to concentrate on the international matches for now".

Probed on whether he has ambitions to remain at the Allianz Arena, Musiala added: "I'm happy in Munich, I can say that."

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala (Image credit: Getty Images)

One team-mate who has been extremely outspoken in the past is Thomas Muller, who has seen first-hand the talent Musiala possesses. Asked recently on his thoughts regarding the youngster's contract situation, Muller boldly stated he cannot see a world where Musiala does not agree to new terms.

“It’s quite clear that he should stay at Bayern," began the 35-year-old. "That’s the clear plan of everyone who supports FC Bayern. He’s hard-working, has quality and the environment to play well. He’s very important for our game because he does things that allow us to move forward productively and [he] keeps every defensive line busy.

"On a scale of 1 to 10? Well he's playing at the number 10 position – so, yes, he's close to that (10). The exchange [between Musiala and Bayern] is very good. I think they'll come together."

Born in Stuttgart, Musiala joined Bayern back in 2019 aged just 16 from Premier League giants Chelsea. With Brexit playing a part in his parent's decision to move back to Germany, he has since become the country's poster boy, having already won four Bundesliga titles.

In FourFourTwo's view, all the early signs seem to indicate that Musiala will remain at Bayern Munich, especially given how big of a role he plays for new boss Vincent Kompany.

He seems settled at the Allianz Arena although we do think a move back to England may perhaps come at some point in his career.