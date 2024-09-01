‘Jim Smith let me pick the bus music en route to my Derby debut against Manchester United – we arrived at Old Trafford to the sound of salsa!’: Premier League cult hero recalls arriving in England

Arriving at Manchester United playing salsa music is unconventional - but a debut Premier League goal suggests things worked pretty well...

1 Nov 1997: Paulo Wanchope of Derby County celebrates a goal during the FA Carling Premiership match against Arsenal at Pride Park in Derby, England. Derby County won the match 3-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Stu Forster /Allsport
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Premier League cult hero Paulo Wanchope has revealed that, for his debut against Manchester United in 1997, the Derby County team bus arrived at Old Trafford to the sound of salsa. 

Signed from Costa Rican side Herediano for £600k, Wanchope then went on to score an outrageous goal at Old Trafford on his debut, beating four players as Derby ran out 3-2 winners against the side on course for another Premier League title. 

