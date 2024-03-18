Joao Felix plaque vandalised by Atletico Madrid fans ahead of Barcelona clash

Joao Felix in action for Barcelona against parent club Atletico Madrid in March 2024.

Joao Felix set Barcelona on their way to a comprehensive 3-0 victory against his parent club Atletico Madrid on Sunday night – but the Portuguese was given a hostile reception by fans of the Rojiblancos ahead of the match.

Felix upset Atletico fans when he waxed lyrical about Barcelona after his loan to the Catalan club, calling the move a "dream" and suggesting the style of football would suit him better.

The Portuguese got off to a flying start at Barça, but became inconsistent as time wore on, something which Atletico fans will be all too familiar with.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Portuguese was certainly up for this match, though, and he scored Barcelona's opening goal after 38 minutes in an ultimately one-sided contest.

Second-half goals from Robert Lewandowski and Fermin Lopez rounded off a big win for Barça and Xavi's side are up to second in LaLiga after Girona lost against Getafe.

"He played a really good match," coach Xavi said of Joao Felix after the game. "Also without the ball. He made the difference. He was extra motivated."

Outside the Metropolitano stadium, there is a plaque on the pavement for every Atletico player who has featured in 100 or more competitive games for the club.

Ahead of the match, Joao Felix's plaque was vandalised by Atleti fans with litter and cigarette butts emptied onto the display. Some supporters even burned a shirt bearing his name.

Thibaut Sanchez and Hugo Sanchez, who both went on to play for Real Madrid after leaving Atletico, have had their plaques vandalised by fans in recent years.

More Barcelona stories

Former Manchester United man claims he was 'top of Johan Cruyff's Barcelona shopping list'

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Deco explains the major difference between the pair that separates them

Lionel Messi described in one word by former team-mate, who played with him at Barcelona