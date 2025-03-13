Ex-Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall admits he 'does not regret' allowing Vivianne Miedema to leave and join Manchester City for free
Former Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall did not renew Vivianne Miedema's contract and it damaged his relationship with Arsenal fans
Former Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has said he has "no regrets" over letting star player Vivianne Miedema leave the club at the end of last season.
Miedema joined Manchester City on a free in the summer transfer window and the departure was part of the catalyst which saw fans turn on Eidevall.
Miedema leaving to a rival and a poor start to the 2024/25 season saw fans boo Eidevall and write "Eidevall out" on a bridge close to the Emirates stadium.
Ex-Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall: "I never took any decision to be liked"
The relationship with the fans was damaged because of the decision and with results not going the Gunners' way, Eidevall resigned in October.
He has now taken up the role of head coach for San Diego Wave in the National Women's Soccer League.
Speaking to the BBC, he said of the Miedema situation: "I don't [have any regrets]. I think you always take the best decisions as you can make for the club at that point with the information that you know.
"You can't rethink decisions based on new information that you could not have known at that time. That's not a helpful way of thinking about life. So no regrets.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"I do think that that decision was a big part in my relationship with the supporters [deteriorating].
"I never took any decision to be liked. I always took decisions because I felt they were the best for the club and for the team. But the problem is when you take those decisions and you don't get the results then of course it very much spirals."
Miedema is the Women's Super League all-time top scorer. During her seven years at Arsenal she scored 125 goals and made 50 assists in 172 appearances.
The Netherlands international started her time at City well. She was a key part of their 2-0 win over Barcelona last October but has had inconsistent minutes because of injury. She has now recovered and is expected to play a part in the Women's League Cup final on Saturday.
Eidevall signed World Cup winner Mariona Caldentey as a replacement for Miedema. She is slowly becoming an Arsenal fan favourite and has played 14 WSL games and scored six goals so far.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
'Every time I get sacked from a managerial job, I get a text from Sir Alex Ferguson': Manchester United legend reveals how former boss offers condolensces
Arsenal made 'formal proposal' for Joshua Kimmich before contract renewal was confirmed: report