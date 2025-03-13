Why is the Women's League Cup final not at Wembley?

By published

The Women's League Cup final has only been held at the home of English football once before

A view of The Subway Women’s League Cup Trophy during the Subway Women&#039;s League Cup Draw 2024-2025 at Pride Park on December 16, 2024 in Derby, England.
The League Cup is the first silverware up for grabs for English clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Women's League Cup final is taking place on Saturday and it will see Chelsea and Manchester City vie for silverware.

The final is the first of four matches the two clubs will play against each other in a row. They are also facing each other in two legs of the Women's Champions League quarter-final and a Women's Super League game.

But the final is not taking place at Wembley, instead it will happen at Derby County's Pride Park Stadium.

Women's League Cup final: Has it ever been held at Wembley?

Millie Bright celebrates

Chelsea captain Millie Bright will attempt to guide her team to victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final is not held at the home of English football because organisers want to bring the match to different areas of the country.

The final is held at a different stadium every year. Last year's final, where Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0, took place at Wolves' Molineux Stadium.

Jess Park on the pitch for Manchester City

Jess Park is in good form this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

And while the final does travel the country, it has been held at Wembley once before.

In the 1992/93 season Wembley was the location for the final between Arsenal and Knowsley United, with The Gunners defeating their opponents 3-0.

There has been discussion around moving it to Wembley amongst fans and FourFourTwo believes it should in order to bring the game to as many fans as possible.

Lucy Bronze with the ball at her feet

If Chelsea win on Saturday, Lucy Bronze will win her first silverware with the Blues (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023 former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes added her opinion. Before her Blues side took on Arsenal at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park, which Chelsea went on to lose 3-0, Hayes said the final should be moved to Wembley.

She said at the time: "Next time maybe it could be at Wembley and we could do even better and sell Wembley out next year as well. Because perhaps that's maybe where the League Cup should be."

Organisers do not have plans to move the location of the final to Wembley in future.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

More about stories
Dominika Grabowska (R) of Poland celebrates after scoring during the Women&#039;s European Qualifier match between Poland and Germany at the City Stadium on June 4, 2024 in Gdynia, Poland

Poland Women Euro 2025 squad: Nina Patalon's full team

Players of Liverpool look dejected after losing a penalty shoot out in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

'When PSG went 1-0 up against Liverpool, all of a sudden I started getting abused. At the end of the game, I felt like I grew 10 feet walking around Anfield!': Manchester United legend reveals sitting in home end of Champions League clash
Dominika Grabowska (R) of Poland celebrates after scoring during the Women&#039;s European Qualifier match between Poland and Germany at the City Stadium on June 4, 2024 in Gdynia, Poland

Poland Women Euro 2025 squad: Nina Patalon's full team

See more latest
Most Popular
Players of Liverpool look dejected after losing a penalty shoot out in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England.
'When PSG went 1-0 up against Liverpool, all of a sudden I started getting abused. At the end of the game, I felt like I grew 10 feet walking around Anfield!': Manchester United legend reveals sitting in home end of Champions League clash
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now just has one more shot at silverware this season
'It’s unacceptable for Arsenal to be making the same mistakes year-after-year with the same manager': Gunners legend makes huge Mikel Arteta claim after Premier League failings
Daniel Levy
‘It’s not Daniel Levy’s fault that Spurs haven’t won a trophy – they can win one under him, and I think they can still win one this season’ Former Tottenham Hotspur boss offers his backing to under-fire chairman
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been lambasted for failing to sign a striker in January
Arsenal want Premier League-winning forward Pep Guardiola loves in bargain deal: report
MUNICH, GERMANY - MARCH 05: Harry Kane of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team`s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 first leg match between FC Bayern München and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at on March 05, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images)
David Beckham Champions League record at risk of falling to Harry Kane
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool goes off injured during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on March 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Liverpool star 'in trouble' for League Cup final as Arne Slot issues injury update
Brighton squad for 2024/25 LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Fabian Hurzeler the head coach of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion FC at Goodison Park on August 17, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea among top European clubs soon to be THWARTED in pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion star: report
Cody Gakpo (2L) celebrates scoring the team&#039;s second goal with Liverpool&#039;s Dutch defender #04 Virgil van Dijk during the UEFA Champions League football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 27, 2024.
Liverpool star speaks out after being spotted talking to PSG chiefs as contract runs down
Alan Shearer
'Talks went really, really well, and I thought at one stage I was going to go to Manchester United, and I even went house hunting around Manchester for a day': Alan Shearer reveals how close he came to signing for Alex Ferguson
MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 19: Thierry Henry gestures during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on February 19, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images) Mohamed Salah
Thierry Henry doesn't believe that Mohamed Salah will win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, with the Arsenal legend picking his favourite