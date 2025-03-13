Why is the Women's League Cup final not at Wembley?
The Women's League Cup final has only been held at the home of English football once before
The Women's League Cup final is taking place on Saturday and it will see Chelsea and Manchester City vie for silverware.
The final is the first of four matches the two clubs will play against each other in a row. They are also facing each other in two legs of the Women's Champions League quarter-final and a Women's Super League game.
But the final is not taking place at Wembley, instead it will happen at Derby County's Pride Park Stadium.
Women's League Cup final: Has it ever been held at Wembley?
The final is not held at the home of English football because organisers want to bring the match to different areas of the country.
The final is held at a different stadium every year. Last year's final, where Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0, took place at Wolves' Molineux Stadium.
And while the final does travel the country, it has been held at Wembley once before.
In the 1992/93 season Wembley was the location for the final between Arsenal and Knowsley United, with The Gunners defeating their opponents 3-0.
There has been discussion around moving it to Wembley amongst fans and FourFourTwo believes it should in order to bring the game to as many fans as possible.
In 2023 former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes added her opinion. Before her Blues side took on Arsenal at Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park, which Chelsea went on to lose 3-0, Hayes said the final should be moved to Wembley.
She said at the time: "Next time maybe it could be at Wembley and we could do even better and sell Wembley out next year as well. Because perhaps that's maybe where the League Cup should be."
Organisers do not have plans to move the location of the final to Wembley in future.
