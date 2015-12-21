Jones: United not as bad as Moyes-led side

Life is better under embattled Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal than what it was under former boss David Moyes, according to defender Phil Jones.

Van Gaal is reportedly facing a race against time to save his job after United suffered a third consecutive defeat in all competitions, surprisingly beaten 2-1 at home to Norwich City on Saturday.

Axed Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has been linked with a move to Old Trafford amid United's six-match winless run.

However, Jones is sticking by Van Gaal after Moyes' forgettable stint in charge, which lasted just nine months when he was sacked in April 2014 as United eventually finished seventh.

"I wouldn't say it's the lowest moment. I think it became pretty glum, if you like, under David Moyes and it was unfortunate. We weren't playing well at the time," Jones said.

"There's no point saying we've played some good football this season because ultimately we've lost three games in a row - but we have in patches. We need to stick together, there's nothing else you can do."

Jones added: "The manager is doing all he can and is doing a terrific job. It's not even questionable in the dressing room. The lads are absolutely fully focused on performing well for the manager, the fans, ourselves week-in,week-out.

"The players in there aren't hiding behind anyone. We know full well we have to take responsibility. There's no other way. The manager picks the team and the team has got to go out and do its best.

"We might be playing well, or playing well in patches, or not scoring or whatever it may be, but we need to stick together and us as players need to take responsibility for that. There's no two ways about that.

"We just have to keep plugging away, keep creating chances and hopefully we'll hit someone four or five nil, but we just have to get back to the drawing board again and pick ourselves up."