Jordan Henderson set to START for England as fallout from Saudi move continues

Jordan Henderson is expected to start England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine in Poland on Saturday evening, amid planned protests following his switch to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The midfielder left Liverpool for Al Ettifaq – who are managed by his former Reds and England teammate Steven Gerrard – in July, part of a huge movement of talent from Europe to Saudi Arabia during the last transfer window.

Henderson's move to a country where homosexuality is punishable by death prompted considerable outrage given his previous allyship with the LGBTQ+ community – and the 33-year-old's interview with The Athletic on Tuesday only intensified such anger.

Henderson going through his paces at England's St. George's Park base earlier this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Friday, England's Three Lions Pride supporters group revealed plans to demonstrate by turning their backs on the action at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw. The organisation's co-chair, Joe White, explained to the Mirror:

"Having spoken to some of our members, there was a real sense of disappointment. There was a question on whether people were intending to boo and the original intention was to try to focus on being supportive of the team.

"But if we wanted to make a stand, then turning our backs is quite a symbolic move, particularly given how the community has felt. Since his interview, that may well change. I would imagine people are more likely to boo or show an audible distaste."

On a purely footballing level, there were questions ad to whether Henderson's decision to swap the Premier League for a lower quality competition would hamper his England chances.

Evidently, so far, that hasn't been the case, and it looks like he is about to receive his 78th cap.

