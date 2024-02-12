Jose Mourinho ‘learning German’ in preparation for shock Bundesliga move

Jose Mourinho is taking up German ahead of a possible Bayern job

Jose Mourinho is actively learning German as part of his preparations to potentially take charge at Bayern Munich - with Thomas Tuchel’s job hanging in the balance, the latest reports suggest.

The former Chelsea boss was relieved of his duties as AS Roma head coach last month, with club legend Daniele De Rossi coming in to take his place.

Now a report from journalist Christian Falk has stated that Mourinho is learning German in a bid to land the job at Bayern.

Tuchel is under pressure at the Allianz Arena after a string of subpar results in recent games and there are rumours that the club may look to cut ties with the former Paris Saint-Germain head coach before the season’s end.

Tuchel is enduring a torrid time with the German giants - he reportedly fell out with one of his defenders after dropping him for their dismal 3-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen over the weekend.

Goals from Josip Stanisic - on loan from Bayern - Alex Grimaldo and Jeremie Frimpong saw Xabi Alonso’s men extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Mourinho had previously been linked with the job at Newcastle - Eddie Howe came under slight pressure after some poor results but has now led the club to an uptick in form.

The Portuguese has already won championships in Portugal, Italy, England, and Spain, and it’s thought that an ambition to take over at Bayern comes from his desire to continue his legacy in Europe. Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti remains the only coach in history to have triumphed in all five of the major European leagues.

The 61-year-old parted ways with Roma following a series of disappointing results, leaving Roma positioned ninth in the Serie A standings. At the club he secured the UEFA Europa Conference League title but the club’s current position saw the hierarchy remove him from his role.

