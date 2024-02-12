Manchester United handed Matthijs de Ligt transfer hope amid Bayern Munich rift talk

Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly unhappy at Bayern Munich amid rumours of a difficult relationship with coach Thomas Tuchel at the Bavarian club and that could alert Manchester United.

De Ligt was surprisingly left out of the starting line-up by Tuchel for Saturday's top-of-the-table clash at Bayer Leverkusen, with January signing Eric Dier preferred to the Dutchman in a three-man back line alongside Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae.

Bayern were comprehensively beaten by Xabi Alonso's side in a 3-0 defeat which leaves the champions five points off the pace in the title race.

It was thought that De Ligt, who has had injury problems this season, might not have been fit enough to play. But when asked after the match about his condition, he said: "Top fit."

Tuchel had previously insisted that the defender was part of his plans when asked about his situation in January.

"Matthijs came back injured from the national team and missed all pre-season," the German coach said. "We played him a bit too early in the Super Cup, then he got seriously injured again and Min-jae and Upa [Upamecano] were starting games. But of course we're planning with Matthijs, he is our player, a top player and a top character."

However, De Ligt appears unhappy at having been left out of Saturday's match and according to The Mirror, he could consider his options in the summer.

Manchester United have previously been linked with the 24-year-old, who was the world's most expensive defender when he left Ajax for Juventus in a €75 million deal in 2018.

De Light later moved to Bayern in 2022 for €67m in a deal which could rise to €77m with add-ons and is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2027.

The Dutch international has made just eight starts in the Bundesliga this season.

More Manchester United stories

Sir Alex Ferguson has given his brutal assessment of Tottenham's Premier League title chances.

Meanwhile, Man United icon Gary Neville has revealed two secrets to Ferguson's enormous success during his reign at Old Trafford.

And Marcus Rashford has been linked with a sensational summer move to PSG.