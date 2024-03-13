Neymar watches on as Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal set new world record

Neymar might not have played for Al-Hilal since October 2023, but that hasn't stopped the Saudi Pro League side from making football history and setting a new world record.

The Brazilian joined Al-Hilal for £86.3m last summer, but has been out injured since October with a cruciate ligament injury. His absence doesn't seem to have affected the team managed by former Benfica boss Jorge Jesus, though, as they sit top of the Saudi Pro League having accumulated 65 points from a possible 69.

And recent form means that Al-Hilal have now broken a record that stood for eight years, previously set by Welsh side The New Saints in 2016.

Neymar hasn't played since October (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, Al-Hilal's 2-0 win against Al-Ittihad in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday was their 28th victory in a row, the most consecutive wins a team has managed in professional football history. Neymar watched on from the stands as Al-Hilal managed to overcome their Saudi opposition, with his return not expected until at least August 2024.

While Neymar has missed the majority of those victories through injury, former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and ex-Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves have both been integral to the Saudi side's success.

Mitrovic has bagged 31 goals and got eight assists in just 33 appearances this term for Al-Hilal, leading the line for the all-conquering team since his switch from Fulham. Neves, meanwhile, has already played 38 games this campaign, as the Saudi side chase down a treble.

Neves and Mitrovic of Al Hilal celebrate (Image credit: Getty Images)

The last game they failed to win came on September 21, when they drew 1-1 with Damac in the league. They have been unstoppable ever since, and are currently on course to win the Saudi Pro League unbeaten, while also securing the Asian Champions League trophy, too, having now reached the semi-finals.

There, Al-Hilal will face UAE side Al Ain, while they've got to get past Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals, too.

