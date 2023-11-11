Jude Bellingham absent through injury for Real Madrid ahead of international break

Jude Bellingham will miss Real Madrid's LaLiga game against Valencia this weekend, the Spanish side said in a statement on Saturday.

Bellingham took a knock to his shoulder in the first half of last weekend's 0-0 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga and coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the game that the midfielder would have to be assessed.

The 20-year-old was named on the bech for the midweek Champions League clash at home to Braga, but did not come on in Los Blancos' 3-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham, he has been diagnosed with anterior instability of his left shoulder, a consequence of his recent dislocation." Real Madrid said in a short statement on their website on Saturday.

And they added: "Bellingham is out for today's match against Valencia."

Madrid are at home to Valencia in Saturday's late game and will look for a win to close the gap at the top of the table back to two points after surprise leaders Girona beat Rayo 2-1 in the capital earlier on Saturday.

The fixture is Real's last before the forthcoming international break, in which Bellingham was expected to be in action for England in the games against Malta and North Macedonia.

Bellingham has been in unbelievable form for Real Madrid so far this season, scoring 13 goals in his first 14 appearances for Los Blancos since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

