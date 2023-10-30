Jude Bellingham reacts to 'tap-in merchant' accusations after latest Real Madrid goals

Jude Bellingham has joked that he 'gets a lot of grief' for scoring the majority of his Real Madrid goals from close range.

The England midfielder, 20, continued his stunning start to life at Real with a game-winning brace in Saturday's 2-1 El Clasico victory away to Barcelona.

And while Bellingham's first goal was a fine strike from distance, his 92nd-minute clincher fell firmly into the 'tap-in' bracket.

Bellingham has scored 13 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for Real, eclipsing Zinedine Zidane's single-season best for the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

And the stats show that Bellingham has become a real fox in the box since his summer switch from Borussia Dortmund to the Bernabeu: his equalising goal against Barca was his first from outside the box for Carlo Ancelotti's side – out of 13 goals in all competitions.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV after his team's triumph in El Clasico – which kept Real top of La Liga – Bellingham said: "Which one was my favourite Clasico goal? Probably the first one. I can imagine everyone battering me for the second one: I know I get a lot of grief for scoring tap-ins! But I was on the move and you create your own luck and I've done it again.

"I got the ball on the edge of the box [for the first goal]. I've been saying for a few weeks that I need to try from [outside the box]. Maybe the opponents expect me to try to get into the box or combine with a teammate, and I wanted to surprise them by hitting it from outside the box. I know I have the technique, and it went into the top corner."

Bellingham – who has also scored for England this season, netting in September's 3-1 friendly win away to Scotland – will hope to add to his Real tally in this Sunday's home La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano.

The former Borussia Dortmund man joined Los Blancos in a €103m (£88.5m) move back in June.

