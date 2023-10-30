'Total fraud': Erik ten Hag DESTROYED after Manchester United's miserable derby defeat

Piers Morgan has launched a scathing attack on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, after his side lost 3-0 to Manchester City in Sunday's derby at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's fifth Premier League defeat of the season painted a devastatingly clear picture of just how far they still are behind their local rivals, as two goals from Erling Haaland and one from Phil Foden saw Pep Guardiola's visitors cruise to victory.

And Morgan used the Red Devils' latest poor performance as an opportunity to take aim at Ten Hag.

Piers Morgan has been a vocal critic of Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Never shy of offering his opinion, the broadcaster – who is an Arsenal fan – has regularly criticised United's Dutch boss since the acrimonious departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Old Trafford in November last year.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) at full-time, Morgan did not hold back, accusing Ten Hag of forcing Ronaldo's exit. He wrote:

"As Manchester United get humiliated by City at home, a reminder that Erik ten Hag drove [Cristiano Ronaldo] out of the club and said he'd lose no sleep over it... and that the same [Ronaldo] has since scored 43 goals for club and country this year. The guy's [Ten Hag] a total fraud."

Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in January and has has continued to bang in the goals for them this season – while United have been rather blunt in attack.

Ten Hag's team have scored just 11 Premier League goals so far this term – at least five fewer than any other side in the top half table – with £72m striker Rasmus Hojlund still yet to find the net in the competition.

United are back in action on Wednesday night as they continue their Carabao Cup defence by hosting Newcastle in Round Four – before travelling to Fulham in the league on Saturday.

Ex-Manchester United captain Roy Keane labelled his old club "embarrassing" in the wake of the defeat to Manchester City.

And Keane's former teammate Gary Neville made a similar assessment of Antony's aggressive substitute appearance.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Man United's prospective takeover "is set to accelerate quickly".