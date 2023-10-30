'Total fraud': Erik ten Hag DESTROYED after Manchester United's miserable derby defeat

By Tom Hancock
published

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United were painfully second-best throughout in losing at home to Manchester City on Sunday

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, looks dejected after the team's defeat in the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 29, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Piers Morgan has launched a scathing attack on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, after his side lost 3-0 to Manchester City in Sunday's derby at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's fifth Premier League defeat of the season painted a devastatingly clear picture of just how far they still are behind their local rivals, as two goals from Erling Haaland and one from Phil Foden saw Pep Guardiola's visitors cruise to victory.

And Morgan used the Red Devils' latest poor performance as an opportunity to take aim at Ten Hag.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: TV personality Piers Morgan arrives at BBC Broadcasting House head of his appearance on Sunday Morning on April 24, 2022, in London, England. Sophie Raworth's guests this week include Leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, Conservative Party Chair, Oliver Dowden, Ned Price, U.S. State Department, and SNP Westminster Leader, Ian Blackford. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan has been a vocal critic of Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Never shy of offering his opinion, the broadcaster – who is an Arsenal fan – has regularly criticised United's Dutch boss since the acrimonious departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Old Trafford in November last year.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) at full-time, Morgan did not hold back, accusing Ten Hag of forcing Ronaldo's exit. He wrote:

"As Manchester United get humiliated by City at home, a reminder that Erik ten Hag drove [Cristiano Ronaldo] out of the club and said he'd lose no sleep over it... and that the same [Ronaldo] has since scored 43 goals for club and country this year. The guy's [Ten Hag] a total fraud."

Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United takeover EXPLAINED

Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in January and has has continued to bang in the goals for them this season – while United have been rather blunt in attack.

Ten Hag's team have scored just 11 Premier League goals so far this term – at least five fewer than any other side in the top half table – with £72m striker Rasmus Hojlund still yet to find the net in the competition.

United are back in action on Wednesday night as they continue their Carabao Cup defence by hosting Newcastle in Round Four – before travelling to Fulham in the league on Saturday.

More Manchester United stories

Ex-Manchester United captain Roy Keane labelled his old club "embarrassing" in the wake of the defeat to Manchester City.

And Keane's former teammate Gary Neville made a similar assessment of Antony's aggressive substitute appearance.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Man United's prospective takeover "is set to accelerate quickly".

