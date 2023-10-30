Quiz! Can you name every country Diego Maradona played against at a World Cup?

Five minutes on the clock, 16 nations to guess.

Diego Maradona would have turned 63 years old today. The Argentine great was born on October 30th, 1960 and went on to become one the finest footballers in history.

A legend at Napoli, Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors, Maradona also had spells at Barcelona, Newell's and Sevilla in an amazing and sometimes turbulent career.

But Diego, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, will be best remembered for leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986 – and then almost repeating the feat as the Albiceleste fell at the final hurdle four years later.

In total, Maradona played 21 matches across four World Cups, before a positive drugs test at USA '94 brought his international career to an abrupt end. Can you remember all the teams he faced at the FIFA tournament?

