JULES BREACH: PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery could be one of the breakout stars of the Euros... and here are some more players to keep an eye on this summer

The TNT and Fox Sport presenter assesses the stars who may make headlines at Euro 2024

Warren Zaire-Emery
Warren Zaire-Emery has been smashing records for PSG and could be a breakout star at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the things that I love about tournaments is the way that they draw you to some of the stars from other nations. There are always a few players that shine, some that you’ve never heard of, some you knew but never really got to properly watch before.

During four weeks of international football, stand-out players from other countries soon become household names and you start imagining, usually unrealistically, whether you might see them sign for your club.

Jules Breach
Columnist

Jules Breach is a broadcast journalist who has lead presenting roles for TNT Sport, Channel 4, ITV, and Premier League Productions. Jules hosted BT Sport’s live flagship football show Score and also presents live Premier League, Europa League and Champions League matches. Jules is the lead presenter for Channel 4’s coverage of the England games and also hosts ITV’s EFL Highlights show. Jules presents worldwide coverage for Premier League Productions and away from work is a passionate Brighton fan.