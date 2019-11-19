Tottenham eye Julian Nagelsmann as Mauricio Pochettino replacement - but Manchester United are also keen

Tottenham have made Julian Nagelsmann a leading target to replace Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s manager, according to reports.

Pochettino has come under pressure following Spurs’ poor start to the season, with the north Londoners having won just three of their opening 12 Premier League fixtures.

They are already 11 points adrift of the top four and were also knocked out of the EFL Cup by Colchester, as well as suffering an ignominious 7-2 home defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

According to The Times, the Tottenham hierarchy now believe it is likely that Pochettino will no longer be in charge at the start of next season.

The Argentinian cast doubt on his future both before and after last term’s Champions League final, which Spurs lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

And while chairman Daniel Levy is unlikely to sack Pochettino unless results continue to deteriorate, there is a general acceptance at the club that they will have a new man at the helm this time next year.

Tottenham are keen to appoint an up-and-coming young coach as the former Southampton boss’ successor, with Nagelsmann prominent in their thoughts.

The 32-year-old shot to prominence by taking Hoffenheim into the Champions League and securing back-to-back top-four Bundesliga finishes at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

The German moved to RB Leipzig in the summer and has overseen a fantastic start to the campaign, with his side currently in second place in the top flight.

However, Tottenham will almost certainly face competition for his signature should they make an approach next summer.

Bayern Munich are long-term admirers of Nagelsmann and could be on the lookout for a new permanent boss at the end of the season, while Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the situation.

Brendan Rodgers is an alternative option for Spurs, although the Northern Irishman turned down the chance to succeed Harry Redknapp at White Hart Lane in 2012.

