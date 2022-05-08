Jurgen Klopp critical of Antonio Conte's Tottenham: I don't like this football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was critical of Tottenham's tactical approach following the teams' 1-1 draw at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds dominated possession in an entertaining encounter, but came up against a solid Spurs side and were frustrated for much of the night.

Tottenham took the lead after 56 minutes through Son Heung-min and although Liverpool levelled later via Luis Diaz, the Reds were restricted as the visitors made a series of vital blocks.

The result handed the initiative to Manchester City in the title race and afterwards, Klopp was asked in his press conference about Spurs' game plan.

"I'm sorry," he said. "I'm the wrong person for that. I don't like this kind of football, but that's my personal problem.

"I think they are world class and I think they should do more for the game. The game against Liverpool, they had 36% possession.

"But that's my problem. I can't coach it. I cannot do it. So yes, world-class players, block all the balls, it's very difficult. Atletico Madrid is doing it."

And he added: "Fine, absolutely fine. But I can't. I respect everything they do. But it's not me..."