Jurgen Klopp next job rumours may add up to little more than wishful thinking

By
published

The former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund gaffer is available for work... if he wants it

Jurgen Klopp File Photo
Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season (Image credit: Adam Davy)

Jurgen Klopp could be tempted to go back on his desire to take an extended sabbatical from management if the German national team come calling for his services this summer.

The former Liverpool boss had spoken of his desire to have some time away from the game after leaving Anfield at the end of last season, even going so far as to say he didn’t know if he would ever return to management.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.