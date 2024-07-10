Jurgen Klopp next job rumours may add up to little more than wishful thinking

Jurgen Klopp could be tempted to go back on his desire to take an extended sabbatical from management if the German national team come calling for his services this summer.

The former Liverpool boss had spoken of his desire to have some time away from the game after leaving Anfield at the end of last season, even going so far as to say he didn’t know if he would ever return to management.

Klopp has also made clear that he would not consider any jobs in England owing to his affection for Liverpool having made similar promises about managing in the Bundesliga following his long and successful spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Why Spain Have The PERFECT System To Win The Euros

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany job on the line?

That would seem to limit Klopp’s options for his next move, with Spain and Italy perhaps offering the most tempting new frontiers – but international football might also suit him nicely.

If so, then the chance to take charge of Germany may be just around the corner with rumours in Germany suggesting Julian Nagelsmann’s position is at threat following their quarter-final exit from Euro 2024.

The hosts made a superb start to the competition and looked set to rival Spain for the title, but looked slightly less convincing with each passing game and went out in the last eight at Spanish hands.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We reserve some scepticism about what feels like some rather insubstantial; reporting, as relayed by TEAMtalk, given that that it originates not in Germany but in Spain, and that Nagelsmann signed a contract extension through to the 2026 World Cup just three months ago.

Klopp has also made clear that he intends to take at least a year out of the game having gone without an extended break since starting his managerial career with Mainz in 2001.

But for what it’s worth, the implication is that Klopp would be approach if Nagelsmann is removed from the post, potentially with a view to a two-year deal that would expire at the end of the World Cup.

This is far from the first time Klopp has been linked with the German national team job: he has been touted for the position since announcing his departure from Anfield back in January. If there were an available English men’s manager of his calibre, we dare say we’d be doing the same with them.

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the final. Can’t make it out there? Don’t worry: here’s how to watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere in the world.